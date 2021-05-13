Former Rider QB J.T. Barrett to try out with Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Former quarterback for the Rider Raiders and Ohio State Buckeyes J.T. Barrett is set to try out for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, according to multiple reports.

The Cowboys are hosting their rookie minicamp this weekend, and backup quarterback Ben DiNucci isn’t eligible to participate.

The Cowboys are bringing in Barrett for a tryout to throw to 2021 draft pick Simi Fehoko from Stanford, and seven undrafted wide receivers and tight ends, likely including another former Rider Raider and Texas Tech Red Raider T.J. Vasher.

Barrett has spent time in New Orleans, Seattle and Pittsburg, as well as the Alphas in the spring league since his decorated career at Ohio State University.

Barrett was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes, leading them to the 2014 national championship and two Big Ten Championships.

Barrett is the Big Ten’s all-time leader in touchdowns.

Barrett was a three-sport standout at Rider High School who rushed for over 1,500 yards and threw for over 1,600 yards in his junior year before being injured most of his senior season.

The former Rider Raider now hopes to take the next step in his NFL career in Dallas, hopefully with a star on his next helmet.