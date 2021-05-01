Former Rider Raider signs with Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Former Rider Raider T.J. Vasher signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys, his agency told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero Saturday.

Former Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher is signing with the #Cowboys, per his agents @NA3Sports — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

“I’m just blessed for the opportunity,” Vasher told KFDX 3 sports. “I’m ready to go to work and chase a lifelong dream.”

Vasher is a 2016 graduate of Rider High school, where he shined as a Raider both on the football field and on the basketball court.

A two time all-state in both sports, Vasher received division one offers to play football and basketball. Ultimately, he chose football and took his talents to Texas Tech. Vasher was a four star recruit out of high school, and was ranked as the eight best wide receiver in Texas.

Vasher played parts of five seasons in Lubbock. He had more than 500 yards each season from 2017-2019 and finished his career with 1,983 yards and 21 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2018, when he amassed 54 catches, 687 yards and seven touchdowns, all career highs.

Vasher will join his Red Raider teammate Terence Steele in Dallas. Steele started 14 games for the Cowboys last season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

T.J.’s uncle, Nathan Vasher, played in the NFL for seven seasons from 2004 – 2010.