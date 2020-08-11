Former Sam’s Club employee sentenced in embezzlement scheme

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Sam’s Club employee is sentenced in an embezzlement scheme involving making fraudulent gift cards from a cell phone upgrade promotion police said.

Nicky Horton, 36, pleaded guilty in 78th district court Tuesday to theft over $2,500 and was sentenced to one year of deferred probation. Restitution was not part of the sentence though it could have been handled in an agreement before sentencing.

Horton and an assistant manager, laud mills, were arrested last October.

Mills was charged with theft over $30,000. His case is still pending after the district attorney’s office made a plea offer in June.



A Sam’s investigator said he suspected Mills taught Horton about the process used to make fraudulent gift card transactions for $100 to $300 per card, and video showed Horton was often accompanied by Mills when making them at the register.

Investigators said Horton worked in the tobacco section of Sam’s and $8,600 in transactions were made between November of 2018 to August 2019, Which is around the same time frame as Mills’ alleged thefts.

The arrests apparently revealed a flaw in the cashback promotion in which there was only one bar code for the entire promotion, which was not inactivated when the promotion ended.

Police said Mills gave a statement describing some personal struggles, and about how he learned the process of card activation and used the name and account numbers of members to get gift cards in their names.