Former Sheppard AFB instructor appointed to Gov. Abbott’s Committee to Support the Military

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three to the Governer’s Committee To Support The Military on Monday, including David Toogood of Wichita Falls.

David Toogood is the President and CEO of Work Services Corporation.

Toogood retired from the United States Air Force after a 21-year career during which he served as the Inspector General and as the U.S. Senior National Representative to the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training at Sheppard Air Force Base.

Toogood is also a volunteer for Mavericks of Wichita Falls.

Toogood was an instructor pilot at Sheppard AFB two times and eventually retired in Wichita Falls before joining Work Services Corporation to give back to the community.

The committee studies and makes recommendations on how best to maintain and enhance military value at existing military installations in Texas and how best to make Texas a more attractive destination for additional military missions.