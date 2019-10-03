Former substitute teacher denied probation for sex conviction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park substitute teacher convicted of having sex with a student loses her plea to get out of prison and be placed on shock probation.

Wendy Fox was placed on eight years probation in 2012 after admitting to having sex with a male student at numerous locations in Iowa Park in 2011, including Gordon Lake, her home, and the student’s home.

Her sentencing was deferred, meaning had she completed her probation her conviction could have been cleared.

However, prosecutors say she violated her probation twice, and last April a judge sent her to prison for nine years.

Thursday Fox’s daughter and sister testified on her behalf.

In previous court hearings, Fox’s former counselor said she was discharged from a sex offender’s treatment program when she admitted to using someone else’s prescription pills.

The counselor told the judge Fox has no boundaries when it comes to sex, displays hypersexual tendencies and always plays the victim and even blamed the student for all her problems.

On Thursday 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight denied the request for probation and she will return to prison. However, there is a civil hearing set next month concerning her divorce and custody case.