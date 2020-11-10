Former Texoma volunteer firefighter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Texoma volunteer firefighter who was released on parole last April after serving most of his 10-year sentence for arson causing bodily injury has now been arrested on a burglary charge.

36-year-old Kyle Harmon, the son of a former volunteer fire department chief, was arrested in 2010 after fires in the FM 171 area kept firefighters rushing from one to another for years.

Authorities said Harmon admitted setting about three dozen fires in three years, including one fire that severely burned firefighter Dwight Murphy in 2005.

But they suspected he could have been responsible for more fires over several years.

Details of the burglary charge are not yet available.