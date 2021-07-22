Former Vernon minister indicted on 6 counts, D.A. asks other potential victims to come forward

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had been a pastor in Vernon for more than a decade has been indicted on six counts related to sexual assault and providing drugs to a minor.

The indictments come less than a week after 45-year-old Brian Pounds was arrested in Wichita Falls.

Wichita County Jail booking photo

The six counts pounds is facing are aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, indecency with a child by sexual contact and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. To read the full redacted indictment click here

Authorities say Pounds groomed a 15-year-old girl for sex by counseling her at his church, the First Assembly of God, and providing her with methamphetamine.

He was arrested following an investigation by Vernon police, the 46th District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The victim said sex acts were committed in the church and at a motel and she was also offered meth at the church and motel. She also said pounds had put both his hands on her throat and choked her in the motel.

Pounds remains jailed in Wichita County with $300,000 bonds

After the indictment, 46th District Attorney Staley Heatly appealed to the public for anyone with any information related to this case, including any additional potential victims, to call Vernon police or his office.