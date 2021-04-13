Former VFD firefighter indicted for burglary of station firehouse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One year after his release from prison for arson, a former Texoma volunteer firefighter is indicted for burglary of the Cameron Gardens Volunteer Fire Department Station.

Kyle Harmon was spotted leaving the fire station on FM 1740 in a truck after a burglary was reported last November. His truck was pulled over by two deputies.

The Cameron Gardens fire chief was called to the scene and told deputies he had video of Harmon entering the fire station on November 8 and again on November 10. The second video showed him taking a gas can.

He was released last April after serving his 10-year sentence for arson causing bodily injury.

At the time of his arrest in 2019 for the arsons, his father was the Cameron Gardens fire chief.

Police said Harmon admitted to setting roughly three dozen fires in three years, including one fire that severely burned a firefighter.

Investigators also suspect Harmon could have been responsible for several other fires.