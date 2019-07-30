Former W.F. City Councilor running for old council seat

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — A familiar face from Wichita Falls past government is hoping to win one of his old council seats back.

Former at large and District 1 Councilor Michael Smith has filed for the November city ballot for District 1.

This comes two weeks after current District 1 incumbent Eric West announced he does not intend to seek re-election.

Smith first ran for city council District 1 in 2007 and reached the term limit in 2013. He then ran for at large councilor and held that until 2017 when he reached the charter term limit.

Smith retired with 37-years in education, including as City View superintendent.