WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County deputy was arrested Thursday after being indicted for 10 counts of official oppression or violation of the civil rights of a person in custody.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke was not available to comment but plans to address the charges at a news conference this afternoon.

A replay of the press conference is available in the media player above.

Brett Brasher, who it appears had the rank of sergeant, is accused of two counts of violation of the civil rights of a person in custody by engaging in sexual contact, when he allegedly touched the breasts of a woman in custody, last August and last September.

The eight official oppression charges list 4 victims and allegedly occurred from last August and October.

The victims allege sexual harassment by making unwelcome sexual advances.

According to previous stories, Brasher was hired by the sheriff’s office in 2011.

This is a developing story. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather, and more from Texoma’s Homepage, subscribe to our newsletter.