Former WF business owner allegedly steals personal information from customers, awaits probation sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The owner of a former Wichita Falls computer programming business may find out early next month if his probation sentence for stealing personal information of more than 100 customers will be revoked.



Kyle King and an accomplice both received 10 years probation for fraudulent use of more than 50 pieces of identifying information.

A hearing on revocation of probation is now set for January 13.

Prosecutors filed for revocation based on allegations king stole a camera, tested positive for alcohol, and punctured a woman’s tire.

King and Jeramy Brown were arrested after several victims came forward.

One victim said she had several bank accounts and credit cards opened in her name and that a collection agency called her about a loan she did not take out, that was traced back to King.

Police said King took clients’ personal information from his computer business and admitted to doing it because his business, King Computer Consulting, was failing.



Police said Brown told them he agreed to help in the scheme to help pay for King’s meth habit.