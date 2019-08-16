Former WF man sentenced to prison for 23 counts of possession of child pornography

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls man is sentenced to eight years in prison on 23 of 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Joel Lavelle Calahan, 38, made a plea bargain for eight years in prison.

Calahan, described as a member of the armed services by police, was arrested on Burkburnett Road near Sheppard Air Force Base in 2017.

In 2016, police officers received an anonymous tip that Calahan had child porn on his computer and an investigation was begun by the crimes against children unit. They obtained a search warrant for Calahan’s home, and officers said they found thousands of lewd images of children ages 4- to 13-years-old.

Calahan was initially charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, then after his release on bond and after he had moved to California, police filed 20 more counts and he was jailed on $400,000 in bonds.