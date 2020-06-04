Former WF Mayor Kay Yeager endorses Josh Winegarner for US Congress

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Mayor of Wichita Falls, Kay Yeager, announced Thursday her endorsement of Josh Winegarner for the 13th Congressional District seat.

The seat is currently held by Mac Thornberry, who will retire at the end of this term.

The district includes parts of the Panhandle, Texoma, and North Texas.

Winegarner finished on top in the March Republican Primary with nearly 40% of the vote and a lead of nearly 20 percentage points over his closest rival.

Yeager served as Mayor of Wichita Falls from 1996 to 2000. She chairs the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, a non-profit organization working to protect the future of Sheppard Air Force Base.

“Josh Winegarner supports the men, women, and families of our Armed Forces and will work to secure the resources our military needs to address current and future global threats,” Yeager said. “Josh understands the importance of Sheppard Air Force Base to our national security and our community, and expanding its mission will be his top military priority in Congress.”

Yeager is the latest in a series of key endorsements garnered by Winegarner.

Winegarner has earned the support of Congressman Mac Thornberry, Texas Senator Charles Perry, former U.S. Senator Phil Gramm, former Texas Senator Bob Duncan, former State Reps. David

Swinford, Warren Chisum, and Rick Hardcastle, former State Party Chairman Tom Mechler, and

Republican Executive Committeeman Tom Roller.

“I am so honored to have the support of Kay Yeager,” Winegarner said. “Kay is a legend inside and outside of Wichita Falls. She understands how to get things done. Kay’s accomplishments speak for her.”

View the full press release below: