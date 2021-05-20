Former WF resident charged in U.S. Capitol riot

DENTON CO., TX (KXAS) — A former Wichita Falls resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot turned himself in Monday, according to NBC-DFW.

41-year-old Kerry Wayne Persick, who now resides in Trophy Club, Texas, is charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Kerry Wayne Persick, pictured, is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Social media photos used as evidence in the DOJ criminal complaint.

According to a report, Persick has been released and has agreed to not communicate with other accused rioters.

Persick was convicted in Wichita Falls on a reckless driving charge in 2000, according to court records.

Court records also show he had a divorce case which was later dismissed in 2011.

He is also a former Rider Raider basketball player.

According to NBC-DFW, Persick’s attorney says he is maintaining his innocence.

“At this time we are in the proces of reviewing the discovery and the constitutionality of these charges contained in the complaint,” James Mongaras said in a statement.

Last month a Montague County couple were also arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot.