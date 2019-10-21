Former WF Sam’s Club assistant manager charged with embezzling over $30,000

Laud Mills was charged today with theft more than $30,000 and has been released on a $10,000 bond.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Wichita Falls Sam’s Club assistant manager is charged with embezzling about $30,000 after allegedly discovering a flaw in a gift card promotion.

Laud Mills was charged today with theft more than $30,000 and has been released on a $10,000 bond.



Police said the theft was reported in August after corporate officials noticed fraudulent gift card transactions with a specific operator id number.



The first was in November of 2018 and the last on August 11 this year, for a total of $30,150.

Officials said prior to being terminated, mills gave a statement describing some personal struggles, and how he learned the process of card activation.



He said he got the promotional code when he had to call the vendor after a customer did not receive his promotion.

Officials said there was one code for the entire promotion and it was reused each time.



Officials also said Mills learned the bar code for getting the $100 to $300 for cell phone upgrades was not inactivated when the promotion expired, and Mills used the name and account numbers of members to get gift cards in their names.