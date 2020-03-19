Former WFHS head boys’ basketball coach arrested on child pornography charges

ROCKPORT, Texas (KRIS) — A Wichita Falls High School former head boys’ basketball coach has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Mark Malone, 43, has been employed by the Rockport-Fulton district since August 2019 as the girls’ coordinator, head basketball coach and truancy officer for the district.

Malone was immediately placed on administrative leave by the district after he was booked this morning. He remains in Aransas County Jail in Rockport.

Malone left WFHS in April 2019 after four seasons at the school.

