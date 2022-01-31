WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County court records show a former WFHS and state tennis star was placed on a deferred sentence of 10 years probation Monday, Jan. 31, on an injury to a child charge.

Bradley Carson Prigmore pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to the first-degree felony charge of injury to a child causing serious mental injury. If he completes the sentence successfully, he will not have a conviction on his record. He was also sentenced to pay a $1,500 fine.

Wichita County Jail

The charge was filed by a Texas Ranger and stated that on or about April 9, 2017, Prigmore caused serious mental injury to Pseudonym #2, a child under age 14.

In 2020, Prigmore was indicted by a grand jury in Clay County for indecency with a child.

According to previous stories, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked Texas Rangers to assist in an investigation.

The victim, in that case, told forensic interviewers Prigmore made her touch him inappropriately. That case has been disposed as part of his plea in Wichita County.

State records show no conviction on that charge at this time.

Prigmore graduated from Old High in 2001 before going on to play tennis at the University of Oklahoma.

He qualified twice for the UIL State Tennis Tournament, finishing once as a state quarterfinalist and once as a state semifinalist.

As a 12-year-old, he was ranked in the top 25 players in the country and number 1 in Texas.