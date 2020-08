CORPUS CHRISTI (KFDX/KJTL) — A former WFISD associate superintendent died after a battle with COVID-19, according to Kris News 6 in Corpus Christi.

Flour Bluff ISD announced in a Facebook post that Dr. David Freeman, a 1992 graduate of Rider High School, died Wednesday morning after battling health issues for several months.

Dr. Freeman as the new chief academic officer for WFISD in 2013. He replaced Dr. Tim Powers, who resigned.

Previously, he was the superintendent at Montague ISD.