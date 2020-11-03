Former WFISD Denver Alternative Center up for sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The building that used to house the WFISD Denver Alternative Center, is now up for sale.

The city of Wichita Falls owns that property at 1823 5th street across from Riverside Cemetery and Tuesday councilors approved it to be advertised and offered for sale.

The city has owned that land since 1904. In 1946, the city and U.S. Navy entered into a lease agreement for the land and the navy built the main building as a Naval-Marine corps reserve training center.

The Navy vacated the property in 1993 and in 1994 the city and the WFISD entered into a lease agreement until 2019. The school district vacated the building earlier this year.