Former WFISD president confirms run for Texas ’13th Congressional District seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The race for Texas’ 13th Congressional District could soon grow larger as a former WFISD school board president has launched an exploratory committee for a potential run.

Trey Sralla confirmed the committee to our newsroom this morning.

Sralla is a Wichita Falls native and graduated from Hirschi High School and then MSU.

He served on the WFISD school board for more than a decade.

Sralla, who represented place five, stepped down as school board president in May 2016.

He is also the co-owner of Eddie Hills Fun Cycles in Wichita Falls.

