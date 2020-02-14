Former WFISD principal, now Vernon principal, has contract terminated

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former WFISD elementary principal placed on administrative leave after being charged with failing to report alleged sexual acts in a classroom, has had her contract terminated as a principal in Vernon.

Cindy Underwood became principal of central elementary in Vernon last year, and in September was placed on administrative leave for unspecified reasons.

In 2018 she was principal of Haynes Northwest Academy and was charged with a misdemeanor of failing to report alleged sexual activity involving first graders in a classroom. She was cleared of all charges three months later.

Vernon ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said the school board voted to terminate Underwood’s contract which runs through the remainder of this school year.

He said she will remain on administrative leave status for the remainder of her contract.