Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that a former president but current member of the WFISD School Board has stepped down. We regret the error.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-serving member of the WFISD school board announced that they would be stepping down on Monday, February 13, 2023.

After serving more than six years, former Wichita Falls School Board President Mike Rucker is stepping down.

Rucker submitted a letter to Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee which said he is retiring effective immediately.

Rucker said recent health issues have made it impossible to finish out his remaining two years on his term. He said he is now concentrating on getting his strength and health back, so he can go on taking care of his wife, great-granddaughter and his church.

Rucker was sworn into the WFISD school board in December 2016.