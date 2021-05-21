Former Whataburger manager sentenced for arson, burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita Falls Whataburger manager is sentenced for burglary and arson of a relative’s dog grooming business in 2020.

Jeffrey Michael Aine, 39, agreed to plead guilty to two suspended, deferred sentences of probation.

Aine was sentenced by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to 10 years probation for arson and 5 years probation for burglary, to be served concurrently.

Aine must also pay almost $60,000 dollars restitution for the damage and losses to the business.

When asked by the judge if paying the restitution would pose a problem, Aine said it would not.

Aine also said he may be able to return to his old job that paid $80,000 a year, once his dependency rehab program is completed.

Aine said if he’s unable to return to his old job, he has many business contacts he could utilize to resume employment.

The order of restitution is almost $59,000 for the arson and another $900 for the burglary. The range of punishment for the offense is 2-20 years.

The fire was set on March 20, 2020, at Margot’s All-Breed Grooming on Old Jacksboro Highway.

A fire was reported at the business early that morning.

Police later reported the back door was kicked open and a black safe containing $400 that had been bolted to the floor was gone.

Investigators found two holes burned in the floor where the safe had been located and said thousands of dollars of damage was done to the building and equipment.

Police also received a CrimeStoppers tip on the suspect and said there was a video of Aine with the safe.

A cat also died in that fire.