Former White House physician files to run for Mac Thornberry’s Congressional seat

Jackson filed his paperwork Monday afternoon at the Republican Party of Texas’ headquarters in Austin, the group’s communications director, Sam Pohl, confirmed to CNN.

(CNN)— President Donald Trump’s former chief physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, filed on Monday to run for Congress in Texas’ 13th District.

The move comes following Jackson’s retirement from the Navy last week as the Defense Department’s Inspector General continues to investigate allegations that he was periodically intoxicated and mishandled prescription drugs. Jackson withdrew from consideration to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs in light of similar allegations last year.



Dwrena Allen, spokeswoman for the inspector general, confirmed to CNN on Monday that the Pentagon inspector general’s investigation into Jackson remains ongoing. CNN has reached out to Jackson for comment.



A Texas native, Jackson is running as a Republican in the 13th District, which opened after longtime GOP incumbent Rep. Mac Thornberry announced his retirement in September. Trump won the district by 63 points in 2016.



Jackson will face a crowded primary, as 13 other candidates are running for the Republican nomination, Pohl told CNN. Monday is the last day to file for candidacy to appear on the primary ballot in Texas, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office.



Trump re-nominated Jackson to receive a second star — a bump in his military rank — in February, though that promotion was not approved by the Senate.

This came less than a year after Jackson withdrew from consideration as Trump’s nominee for secretary of Veterans Affairs over allegations that he was “abusive” toward colleagues, loosely handled prescription pain medications and was periodically intoxicated.

Jackson denied all of the allegations leveled against him, calling them “completely false and fabricated.”

Below is a full list of GOP candidates running for the 13th District Congressional seat:

Josh Winegarner

Vance Snider II

Diane Knowlton

Chris Ekstrom

Jamie Culley

Jason Foglesong

Elaine Hays

Richard Herman

Monique Worthy

Matt McArthur

Lee Harvey

Mark Neese

Catherine “I Swear” Carr

Asusena Resendiz

Ronny Jackson

Full list of Democratic candidates running for the 13th District Congressional seat:

Timothy W. Gassaway

Greg Sagan

Gus Trujillo