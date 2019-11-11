Former Wichita Adult Literacy Council Executive Director dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who was described as an inspiration by some who knew her, and spent many years at the helm of the Wichita Adult Literacy Council died Saturday.

Sara Shelton served as the executive director for the literacy council for more than 25 years.

“Sara Shelton was impactful and instrumental in bringing effective adult literacy education to Wichita Falls, helping thousands reach their dream of learning to read, and more,” current executive director Carla Arinder said. “She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends.”

The literacy council’s book room manager, Carla Smith — who worked with Shelton for many years, said she went above and beyond for clients apart from literacy.

“She was just a storehouse of information that not only helped the organization as a whole but clients as individuals,” Smith said.

Shelton was diagnosed with colon cancer more than two years ago and stepped down from the literacy council on March 1 to focus on her health.

On Saturday, Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home & Memorial Park will hold a memorial service for Shelton. That will take place in the funeral home’s chapel at 1 p.m.