Former Wichita Co. deputy indicted on invasive visual recording charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County deputy and Wichita Falls police officer and SWAT team member has been indicted by the Wichita County Grand Jury on a charge of invasive visual recording.

The Wednesday indictment alleges that on October 31, 2019, Gerald Morgan, 43, promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female by e-mailing the photo without the victim’s consent.

Morgan has not been booked into the Wichita County Jail on that charge.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said Morgan was terminated Wednesday after he was indicted.

Morgan’s law enforcement career includes about 13 years with the Wichita Falls Police Department and just over 5 years with the sheriff’s office, where he was assigned to courthouse security, patrol and the SWAT team, according to Morgan’s Linkedin page.

Morgan’s career at the WFPD ended in 2012 after he was indicted for assault family violence.

Morgan was accused of pushing his wife on top of their 10-year-old daughter and grabbing his son’s throat and pushing him against the door, then throwing his wife against the wall.

The affidavit said Morgan accused his wife of taking his medication.

Those charges were dropped in 2014 when the District Attourney said the complaining parties said they could not remember details of the incident and wanted the charges dropped.

Later in 2014, the city agreed to settle Morgan’s appeal of his suspension with a $60,000 payment and Morgan’s resignation from the police department.