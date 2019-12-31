Former Wichita Co. Jail inmate charged for smoking marijuana in cell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A former Wichita County Jail inmate joins seven others accused of smoking marijuana in the jail annex last summer.

Kevin Donnelly Junior is now charged with having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third degree felony.

Back in July, officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from one of the cell complexes at the jail annex.



An officer followed the odor to its source and looked at surveillance video and said eight inmates were in the toilet area of the cell passing around a marijuana cigarette.



He said each of the eight took several puffs and passed it to the next inmate, and they blow the smoke into the sink.



Once finished, he said the remains of the cigarette were flushed into the toilet.