Former Wichita County Commissioner dies from COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Longtime residents in Wichita Falls are remembering a ground-breaking leader and beloved small business owner.

Ray Gonzalez passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 76 here in Wichita Falls. His daughter Renae says he contracted COVID-19 last week and was fully vaccinated.

He was born and raised here and attended Wichita Falls High School and Midwestern State University.

Gonzalez was a purple heart recipient after being shot while serving in the army during Vietnam.

He was the first Hispanic person to be elected to the Wichita County Commissioners Court and served from 2009 to 2016. Before that, he served two terms as a Wichita Falls City Councilor.

Gonzalez also had his Volkswagen and foreign car repair shop for more than 50 years at Bridwell and McGregor. Services for Ray Gonzalez are pending.