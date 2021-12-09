Former Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey announces campaign to win seat back

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Precinct 2 Wichita County Commissioner Lee Harvey is hoping to reclaim his seat after losing as a write-in candidate in 2020.

Harvey kicked off his campaign at First Bank in Burkburnett Thursday night.

Last November, Harvey was required to resign as commissioner when he ran and lost in the Republican Primary for the 13th Congressional District.

The local GOP selected Mickey Fincannon as the nominee on the ballot, so Harvey had to run as a write-in candidate against Fincannon.

Fincannon won that election in November 2020. Now, Harvey hopes to get it back.

“I do feel like the people appreciate what I’ve done, and I think they want me back,” Harvey said. “I’ve had a lot of you in this room ask me, ‘Are you running? Are you running?’ Yes, I’m running. I love my job.”

Harvey said if elected his main priority would be to improve the bridges and roads throughout Wichita County.

The primary election for Wichita County is March 1, 2021.