WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation.

Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.

Wichita County Jail booking

Morgan is alleged to have promoted a photo of the intimate area of a female, who in this case, was his stepdaughter at the time, after discovering a nude photo of the victim on her phone.

He then emailed the picture to himself from her phone, which was linked through the WISD. Because of the email’s content, it notified the district of inappropriate material being sent through an email address. When the victim was confronted, she denied having sent any photos, then around a week later Morgan confessed to sending the picture to himself through her phone.

Morgan declined to take the stand to testify on his own behalf.

The victim earlier filed an affidavit requesting the charge be dismissed and testified she did that because she wished to avoid the embarrassment of testifying.