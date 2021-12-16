Former Wichita County detention officer charged with sexual assaults of 13-year-olds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An 18-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after police say a recording was found that had been shared at one of the victim’s school.

Wichita County booking photo

Aaron Joseph Sanchez was booked into jail December 6 on the charges, and the next day Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says he was terminated as a Wichita County detention officer.

He posted bond the next day and also applied for a court-appointed attorney, signing a form stating he had no cash, job, or unemployment payment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the offenses occurred on December 30 last year, when Sanchez was 17.



The investigation began with one 13-year-old victim (Victim 1) and then it was discovered that there was a second 13-year-old victim.

The first victim told investigators Sanchez drove her and the other girl to a park early in the morning.

She said she only knew Sanchez through the other girl, and that she told Sanchez she was only 13.

She said when they got to the park Sanchez and the other girl had sex in his car and Sanchez then called her over and assaulted her.

Police say the other girl confirmed Victim 1’s account and that she had used Victim 1’s phone to record them having sex.

Police say they located the recordings on the victim’s phone and then also located the video on another student’s phone after it had been shared around their school.

Police say Sanchez agreed to come in for an interview and he admitted having sex with both girls.

They say he identified himself in the video and that he barely knew the two girls through social media, and claimed he did not know the victims were only 13.