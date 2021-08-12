Former Wichita County Sheriff passes away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former long-time Wichita County Sheriff Tom Callahan has died.

Sheriff David Duke, who served under Callahan for many years before being elected sheriff himself, says Callahan passed away Thursday morning around 5:30.

Callahan was the longest-serving sheriff in Wichita County history, serving his term and retiring in 2008 when Duke was elected.

Duke says the former sheriff was a sergeant in patrol before he was promoted to lieutenant in investigations and then was appointed by the commissioner’s court to fill the open sheriff position when Sheriff Bill Burrow resigned mid-term.

The former sheriff was with the office for over 30-years and was sheriff for 22.

Services are pending.