Former Wichita Falls City Councilman dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former City Councilman in Wichita Falls and the man who established the first neighborhood watch program in Wichita Falls has died.

James Esther, Jr. passed away on December 22, 2020. Funeral services were held December 30.

Esther served as president of Eastside Community Development Association (ESCDA) and president of East Lynwood Residents Organization.

Both organizations were formed to make improvements on the eastern side of the community of Wichita Falls.

Esther established the first Neighborhood Watch Program and operated the first Neighborhood Watch patrol car in Wichita Falls.

Esther worked for the city of Wichita Falls as an Integrated Municipal Information System Research Analyst and Community Action Corporation as Administration Assistance and Weatherization Supervision, substitute teacher for WFISD and in so many other capacities in the community.

Esther was a member of Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degrees and served as the recording secretary in the 3rd degree council. A

Esther was also an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church serving as lector, extraordinary minister (Eucharist Minister), and one of the voices in the choir.

Esther served on the Wichita Falls City Council in District 2 and helped to provide many opportunities and improvements to his district.

Esther served in an appointed volunteered position as Director in the Retiree Activities Office at Sheppard AFB in providing assistance and information to military retirees and their families.

Esther was 92 years old.