Former Wichita Falls Mayor named Wichitan of the Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Mayor of Wichita Falls Glenn Barham was named Wichitan of the Year at the Economic Forum hosted by the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.

Glenn Barham was elected mayor in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2014 reaching the term limit.

He served as an at-large city councilor from 2007 to 2010. Before that, he served the Wichita Falls Police Department until 2005.

Barham currently serves as the head of the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, working to protect and grow Sheppard Air Force Base.

Barham has also volunteered in many different capacities and continues to do so to this day.

Barham is also a Rider High School and Midwestern State University graduate.