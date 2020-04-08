Former Wichitans of the Year contribute to Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation disaster relief fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On March 27, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation launched its disaster relief fund to help struggling non-profits. As part of that, the foundation asked donors to participate in a $20,000 matching gift challenge.

After the first community challenge was met by generous donors, a group of former Wichitans of the Year have launched a new challenge to further help non-profits in the Wichita Falls area.

The former Wichitans of the Year will match all donations up to $8,500. The Wichitans of the Year and the community foundation loved that donors stepped up to the challenge and thought a second challenge will do just as well.

“We will take those $25 donations. We will take those $25,000 donations from those organizations and individuals who want to provide those kinds of funds. It’s going to take all of us coming together. The needs are great in Wichita falls,” Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation president Leslie Schaffner said.

The relief fund has 23 applicants so far and the deadline for these 501c3 non-profits to sign up is April 15. Any non-profits from Clay County, Archer, Wilbarger and Wichita County can apply.



For more information on where to sign up and how to donate, click here.