WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man whose arrests for evading police twice in 2019 and long criminal record raised questions among parents on how he could have been hired as a youth coach at the YMCA has been sentenced.

In his plea deal, Jimmy Dean Andrews, 55, pleaded guilty to one evading charge and also a burglary and an assault charge.

The other evading charge was dismissed earlier as well as charges for assault of an officer and theft.

Andrews’ sentences were for time already served in jail after his arrests.

In July of 2019, Andrews led numerous agencies on a 30-mile chase lasting more than an hour, at speeds over 100 mph, almost hitting our news photographer at one point.

After he started to travel the wrong way on Kell Freeway, officers decided to try to end the chase with a pit maneuver. They said when they did and tried to box him in, he sped up and rammed the patrol car head on.

Police discovered he had a warrant for theft, and also had three previous convictions for evading arrest.

Four months later, Archer County deputies pursued a vehicle into Wichita Falls, where a deputy stopped his vehicle with spike strips on Henry S. Grace Freeway. They said Andrews attempted to flee on foot but was caught.

A month before that arrest he was charged with assault-family violence. Police said he choked his wife in a bar. The assault is one of the charges in his new plea agreement.

His 32 arrests dating to 1985 include assaults, aggravated robberies, evading arrest, drugs and burglary, and he had at least 14 convictions and numerous violations of parole.

In the year before his arrest for the chase in July, 2019, he was charged with 11 crimes in Wichita and Archer counties.

That year, he was also a YMCA youth basketball coach.

A YMCA official said Andrews did undergo a background check and, based on YMCA standards, qualified to be a coach, despite his criminal record. In fact, the official said he had been a model coach with no complaints from parents or other officials.