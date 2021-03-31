Fort Belknap prepares to host fifth annual Crawfish and Cannons

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Who is in the mood for a crawfish boil?

Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau and Fort Belknap are hoping you will join them for the first

ever Goodnight-Loving Run 5k, 10k, half-marathon in conjunction with the 5th annual Crawfish and Cannons at Fort Belknap on Saturday, April 10.

The Goodnight-Loving 5K, 10K, and half-marathon will be an out-and-back run from the entrance gate of Fort Belknap. Officials said this historic fort is the birthplace of the famous GoodnightLoving Cattle Trail that blazed its way through the Wild West up to the Montana and Wyoming territories- the inspiration for the famed Lonesome Dove story.

This event will feature:

• Live crawfish boil

• Cannon fire

• Official State of Texas Longhorn Herd

• Bloody Mary bar

• Beer garden

• Living History

• Cornhole and horseshoes

• Children’s activities

• Farmers market vendors

• Armadillo Races

• Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival

• Concert by Shane Smith & the Saints!



Schedule of Events:

• 10:30 am – Gates open

• 11 am-4 pm – Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival

• 11:30 am – Crawfish Boil

• 1 pm – Live Music

• 2 pm – Shane Smith & the Saints

Tickets are available at www.crawfishandcannons.com.



The Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival will take place under the 2nd largest native grape arbor in the world and will feature a selection of locally crafted Texas wines. The Wine Festival tickets will be available as a pre-purchase package, as well as a day of an add-on.