Fort Hood searching for another missing soldier

FORT HOOD (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Hood officials are asking the public to help find another missing soldier.

On the Fort Hood Facebook page, officials released a statement asking the public for information and help finding Sgt. Elder Fernandes who was last seen Monday, Aug. 17.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722.

This comes after another Fort Hood solider, Vanessa Guillen went missing in April 2020 who was later found murdered