Fort Sill Army Post observes Sept. 11 with special training for new trainees

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — “This morning we held a moment of silence as the first plane struck to put into perspective for some of these trainees, most of these trainees weren’t born or they were infants when 9/11 happened,” Drill Sgt. Anthony Downing said.

Following a speech and moment of silence at Fort Sill, those in their first week of combat training set out to complete a challenge. While rappelling 40-feet down a tower is a graduation requirement, it’s more than a physical obstacle.

“It’s to instill personal courage, it’s one of our seven core values in the army, to get them to overcome one of their fears,” Downing said.

Senior Drill Sgt. Adam Hartle said the training session could instill the courage for these trainees to do the right thing, even in what seems to be an impossible or intimidating situation, like Sept. 11.

“Those individuals on those flights, flight 11, flight 175, 93 that tried to subdue those terrorists and stuff like that prior to the events that transpired they had the personal courage to stand up for what was right and to you know, be part of something that’s bigger than themselves,” Hartle said.

Hartle said since Sept. 11, those in the Army have been trained to always be aware of surroundings and if they see something, say something, which he adds could possibly prevent the type of tragedy that happened 18 years ago.

