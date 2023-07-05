FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — The 77th Army Band and the Fort Sill Salute Battery conducted their annual Fourth of July ceremony with the traditional musical Salute to the Nation.

There was much excitement at the post with the band performance, cannon fire and announcement of new citizens.

Prior to the ceremony, Post officials showed off their new enlistees — who will graduate on Friday, July 7.

These enlistees were special. They joined the army to establish a career and gain U.S. citizenship.

“For me, it meant something else: freedom,” said Specialist Sika Dzidzonu. “This is me becoming a U.S. citizen. This was pretty special.”

Dzidzonu hails from Togo and looks forward to a new career in the military.

Despite leaving their homelands behind, the new enlistees found a great sense of pride during the celebrations.

“It is more special in the uniform,” said Soldier Omar Mamani. “I feel more proud.”

For Mamani and many of the other soldiers in the squad, this was their first time celebrating Independence Day as an American.

Don Herrick, the Director of Public Affairs, commented on the celebration of this day as a cornerstone of our country, especially for the international soldiers, since this was their first time celebrating as Americans.

At Fort Sill, the American Spirit was alive and well during the 4th of July celebrations.