Fort Sill confirms second COVID-19 case

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 cases rise in the Texoma area, Fort Sill officials confirm a second case Saturday afternoon.

According to Jessica Tackaberry with Fort Sill Public Affairs, a Basic Combat Trainee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tackaberry stated the trainee is in isolation and has had limited exposure to the Fort Sill community.

Further updates on the status of Fort Sill can be found on the official Fort Sill Facebook page as well as the Fort Sill website.

