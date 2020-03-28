Fort Sill confirms third case of COVID-19 as family member of active-duty

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill authorities have confirmed a third case of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon.

In a press release from Jessica Tackaberry with Fort Sill Public Affairs, a family member of an active-duty service member from Fort Sill has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tackaberry stated the Comanche County resident is in isolation at their off-post resident and has shown mild signs of the coronavirus.

As well, Tackaberry stated the service member is also showing mild symptoms and has been tested at Reynolds Army Health Clinic with pending results.

This information comes out about three hours after the second COVID-19 case was confirmed from Fort Sill.

Further updates on the status of Fort Sill can be found on the official Fort Sill Facebook page as well as the Fort Sill website.

