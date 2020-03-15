Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Fort Sill implements Department of Defense domestic travel restrictions

All DOD military and civilian employees and their families assigned to Fort Sill will stop movement.

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Department of Defense has created new domestic travel restrictions that Fort Sill Army Base will implement from March 16 to May 11.

In a statement, the Fort Sill Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office said all DOD military and civilian employees and their families assigned to Fort Sill will stop movement.

“These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and welfare of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.”

Fort Sill media relations, Jessica Tackaberry

This applies to permanent change of station (PCS) and temporary duty.

Service members at Fort Sill will be authorized local leave only, with some exceptions for compelling situations including mission-essential, humanitarian reasons, or extreme hardship.

“We understand these changes disrupt the plans many people have made and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our understanding of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and this guidance will be continuously evaluated as conditions warrant. This action ensures the health and welfare of our Soldiers, DoD Civilians, family members, and the Lawton Fort Sill community. We continue to work with higher headquarters and the Army to monitor the COVID-19 situation. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Sill.”

Fort Sill media relations, Jessica Tackaberry

Those pending retirement or separation are exempt and people who have already initiated travel are allowed to finish their trip.

