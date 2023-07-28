FORT SILL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s no surprise that drones are the newest weapon on the battlefield. Fort Sill’s soldiers have started to amplify their training to ensure they can defeat the airborne threat.

Friday’s training involved several elements: Firing at small targets from over 100 yards out and drone busting.

“It’s a threat that is increasing on our battlefield, and in order to train up our soldiers, we provide them with the most advanced technology that we have developed as an army,” said Major Kent Tomah.

Drones evolved into kamikaze devices and artillery spotters in current world conflicts. The skill needed to find, shoot and stop them is highly-specialized.

The army developed a new type of gun with a computerized scope, allowing for the soldiers to become more precise and take most of the guesswork out.

“So whereas like a normal gun, if you’re trying to lead the target, a moving drone, for example, you have to aim in space in front of it,” said PFC Adam Showmaker. “You kind of hope you’re in the right area, where the computer will take a lot of calculation to try and figure that out for you.”

Fort Sill is on the front side of the modern warfare tactics. The base is adding a Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft System (Joint C-sUAS) University by the start of October.

This University opens its doors to all armed forces. The program is dynamic and ensures our first line of defense is well equipped for what’s happening on the battlefield.

“What we will do is we will collect the data that is happening around the world, and we will simulate that in our training,” said Jennifer Smith, the director of Joint C-sUAS University

Smith claims the training to be intense as drones already saturate the airspace.

The more knowledge soldiers have on drones, the more soldiers will be able to come home.