Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Museum hosts Candlelight Stroll

FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark Museum’s annual Candlelight Stroll will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and will be available for pick up from the Museum Visitors Center beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the limit per person is 4 tickets. Tickets will not be held.

The annual Candlelight Stroll explores the 1870s Army post. The National Historic Landmark boasts 37 buildings dating from the 19th century which comprise the most complete frontier fort in existence from the Indian Wars period.

The tour begins and ends at the Museum Visitor Center, building 435, which is located on the southeast corner of the Old Post Quadrangle. Refreshments will be served.

Volunteers will escort groups by candlelight around the old Quadrangle visiting five locations; the Guardhouse, the Cavalry Barracks, the Sherman House, the Chapel and the First School of Fire.

Historical interpreters, including “Buffalo Soldiers,” Deputy U.S. Marshals, clergy and Artillery officers of the day, will present the history at each location as well as leading the tours. The first Post Commander, Col. Benjamin Grierson, and his wife Mrs. Alice Grierson will be present to welcome everyone at the Sherman House.

The Visitor Center will open at 5:15 p.m. with tours beginning every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Each tour of about 25 people will last approximately one and a half hours.

Tickets are free and will be marked according to the tour start time. Participants must be able to walk at a very brisk pace and climb stairs.

The tour is not recommended for people with walking difficulties or children under the age of 10.