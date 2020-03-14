Fort Sill: new domestic travel restrictions for military, civilian personnel, families goes into effect March 16

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL)— In an effort to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, the Department of Defense has implemented new travel restrictions for all DoD military and civilian personnel and their families assigned to DoD organizations.

Fort Sill will implement the Department of Defense (DoD) policy, dated March 13, on domestic travel restrictions. These travel restrictions apply to all service members, DoD civilian employees, and their families assigned to Fort Sill.

These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, minimize the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and welfare of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.

These travel restrictions will go into effect March 16, and will continue through May 11, all DoD military personal, DoD civilians, and their families will stop movement.

DoD civilian personnel and DoD family members, whose transportation is government-funded, will also stop movement. This policy applies to permanent change of station (PCS) and temporary duty.

Service members at Fort Sill will be authorized local leave only. A travel exception may by granted for compelling situations, such as mission-essential, humanitarian reasons, or extreme hardship.

The health protection of the community is a critical priority and these steps are important to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Travel by patients and medical providers for the purpose of medical treatment for DoD personnel and their family members is authorized to ensure they receive adequate critical care.

Individuals who are pending retirement or separation are exempt from this current policy due to their situations.

Additionally individuals who have already initiated travel (including intermediate stops) are authorized to continue to their final destination.

Fort Sill urges all personnel to continue to take the recommended and necessary precautions.

Most importantly, they urge everyone to adhere to the latest guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the press release, officials understand that these changes disrupt the plans many people have made and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Our understanding of COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and this guidance will be continuously evaluated as conditions warrant.

Officials said they will continue to work with higher headquarters and the Army to monitor the COVID-19 situation. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Fort Sill.