Fort Sill officials report COVID-19 related death

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Fort Sill officials have reported the death of a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed at Fort Sill who was positive for COVID-19.

According to Fort Sill officials, the 13-year-old teenager passed away late Friday evening at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time.” Commanding General of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence Maj Gen. Ken Kamper

Fort Sill officials also said family members were notified of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The family members are residents of Comanche County and are currently in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the CDC.

Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to support the county in contact tracing with others on Fort Sill that may have occurred and will notify those individuals that may have been impacted and who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

The Comanche County Health Department continues to take the lead in tracing the contact of COVID-19 exposure outside Fort Sill. They will continue to work alongside our local health partners to fight COVID-19.

Fort Sill officials said the health and safety of our service members, families, workforce, and the entire Lawton Fort Sill community remains our top priority.

Fort Sill officials said they’re following the guidelines outlined by the CDC, the Defense Health Agency, and the U.S. Army Public Health Center.

For public health tracking purposes, the dependent is being counted as a positive case for Comanche County.

No further information will be released about the dependent to respect the family and comply with Defense Department guidance