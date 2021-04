FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill will reopen to family members and guests just in time for graduations.

Doors will be open beginning May 15.

Families will be able to attend Basic Combat Training (BCT) graduation on May 21.

All personal on Fort Sill follow CDC guidelines and federal executive orders at all times.

Graduations will continued to be livestreamed.

You can keep up with the latest on Fort Sill’s Facebook page.