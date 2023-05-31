LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of Fort Sill Army Base is underway after authorities said a soldier was found dead on Memorial Day.

Specialist Luke Thomas Rhoades, 20, was found deceased in his barracks room on Monday, May 29, 2023, according to a press release from the Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The release said Spc. Rhoades was pronounced dead by emergency first responders after he was found unresponsive in his barracks room during a welfare check conducted by members of his unit on Monday.

Spc. Rhoades was assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery, according to the release.

Fort Sill officials said Spc. Rhoades was a healthcare specialist (68W) who previously deployed to South Korea in 2022. During his time there, Spc. Rhoades supported the health and well-being of his fellow servicemembers.

Lt. Col. Elijah Ward, 3-13 FA Commander at Ft. Sill, said in the press release that Spc. Rhoades will be remembered for his selfless service, care for his fellow soldiers as a medic, and dedication to his country.

“During this challenging time, we extend our deepest condolences to Specialist Rhoades’ family, friends, and fellow Soldiers,” Lt. Col. Ward said. “Losing a member of our military team is an immense tragedy that affects us all.

According to Ft. Sill officials, there is no reason to suspect foul play or self-harm in connection to Spc. Rhoades’ death at this time. They said Ft. Sill’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently conducting an investigation into Spc. Rhoades’ death.

No further details were made available by Ft. Sill officials at the time of their press release.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.