LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from the Public Affairs Office at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma announced Friday a soldier died Thursday morning, March 3.

Officials said the soldier, whose name is being withheld for 24 hours until next-of-kin is notified, was 24 years old at the time of death.

The soldier had recently completed a training exercise when he began showing signs of distress, according to a press release from the Public Affairs office.

Unit leaders and medical personnel immediately started resuscitation procedures and called 9-1-1.

The soldier was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

